Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen: Who Has The Edge Over Whom At All England Open 2022 Final?

20-year-old Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen scripted history on Saturday, by becoming the fifth Indian shuttler to reach the finals of the All England Open 2022 tournament by earning a 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory over World no. 7 ranked player Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. He will be up against Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen in the summit clash on Sunday, in a bid to become the third Indian shuttler to win the coveted title. Axelsen is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist and reached the finals after defeating world no. 4 ranked player Chou Tien Chen in the semi-final.

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: Which player has the edge?

Both shuttlers last played against each other in the semi-final of the German Open tournament earlier in the month. The world no. 11 stunned the Olympic champion 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 in a match that lasted for an hour and 10 minutes. By clinching the victory in the German Open semi-final Lakshya earned his first victory over Axelsen, who had a 4-0 head-to-head record against the Indian ahead of that clash.

Coming back to the All England Open 2022, Axelsen defeated India’s B Sai Praneeth by 22-20 and 21-11 to open the tournament and went on to win against Mark Caljouw(21-14, 21-13), and Anthony Sinisuka (21-4, 21-19) to reach the semi-finals. He then marched into the finals by defeating Tien Chen in two-straight sets.

On the other hand, Lakshya started his tournament by defeating his Indian counterpart, 21-17 and 21-7 in the opening round, before defeating Anders Antonsen 21-16, 21-28 in the second round. He got a walkover in the quarterfinal against Lu Guang Zu, which set up his semi-final clash against Zii Jia. The 20-year-old made it to the final by winning in three sets in the semis.

2022 season for Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen-

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Axelsen is yet to lose a set in the ongoing tournament, while Lakshya lost his first set, only during the semi-final. In terms of stats for both players in 2022, as per BWF Badminton’s official website, Lakshya has played 18 matches and has earned victories on 15 occasions while losing in only two. On the other hand, Axelsen has played 10 matches so far in 2022 and has won seven of them.

