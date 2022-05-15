Lakshya Sen's Mother On Thomas Cup Win: 'Same Feeling As India's 1983 Cricket World Cup'

India beat Indonesia by 3-0 to lift the Thomas Cup and became only the sixth nation to do in the 73-year-history of the tournament. As India registered a historic conquest of the Thomas Cup, congratulations poured in for the team across the nation. Not just the badminton stars who made the country proud, but also their near and dear ones were also over the moon. One of the main players behind the feat was Lakshya Sen whose mother Nirmala Sen compared the victory to the historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Sen Sr remembered the celebrations at the time of the '83 World Cup win and said the environment after the Thomas Cup victory is similar. Lakshya's mother further shared how she has not got a minute to relax as she was flooded with calls from relatives and friends.

Nirmala Sen's mother said, "After the victory, the phone has been continuously ringing." She also thanked the Union Sports Ministry for the prize money of Rs 1 crore for the team. She stated that such rewards will encourage people to pick up the racket in the future. Nirmala Sen further said that though the victory is not celebrated like in cricket because of a lack of awareness about the sport, she hopes there will soon be a similar kind of celebration for every sport.

She said, "Thomas Cup 2022 victory is like a booster for badminton in the nation."

Anurag Thakur announces crash prize for the Indian team

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the India men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time. On his official Twitter account on Sunday. “HISTORY CREATED! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation,” Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur further stated that the men's squad will receive a financial prize of INR 1 crore for their outstanding performance. The sports minister said, "As Team India defeats 14-time ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its first-ever Thomas Cup 2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!"