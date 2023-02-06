Manraj Singh And Rakshitha Sree To Spearhead Indian Contingent At Dutch And German Junior Tournament

Shuttlers Manraj Singh and Rakshitha Sree S will lead a 19-member Indian contingent at the upcoming Dutch Junior and German Junior International tournaments next month.

The Dutch Junior International will kick off from March 1 in Haarlem while the German Junior event will begin from March 8 in Berlin.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) had conducted a four-day selection trial at Greater Noida from January 24 to 27 to pick the shuttlers for the year's first two major Junior International Grand Prix events.

India's No. 33 men's singles shuttler Manraj topped the men's singles category followed by Ayush Shetty, Lokesh Reddy K and Gagan.

Rising shuttler Rakshitha will lead the women's singles group along with Shreya Lele, Jiya Rawat and Aalisha Naik.

Bhavya Chhabra-Param Choudhary will shoulder the men's doubles responsibility with in-form Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana making it to the team as the second pair.

The women's doubles duo of Vennala K and Shreyanshi Valishetty, who also represented India recently at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022, will be keen to put up impactful performances along with Vaishnavi Khadkekar-Sania Sikkandar.

Arulmurugan R-Srinidhi N and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar are India's best bet in mixed doubles category.

"This is a good bunch of rising Indian shuttlers. They've been doing well at junior circuit and they have proved their mettle at selection trials as well to seal their place in the squad. All of them have potential to finish on the podium," said BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra.



