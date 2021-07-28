Nandu Natekar Passes Away: PM Modi, Assam CM And Others Pay Tribute To Badminton Icon

Nandu Natekar, the first Indian to win an international badminton title in 1956, passed away on Wednesday, July 28. The 88-year-old was said to be suffering from age-related ailments. Natekar had reportedly won over 100 national and international trophies during his career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders paid tribute to the legendary player. Expressing grief over the demise of badminton player, Nandu Natekar, PM Modi In a tweet said that "his achievements continue to inspire aspiring athletes."

PM Modi pays tribute

PM Modi wrote, "Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India’s sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor. His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Assam CM consoles death of India's first Badminton hero

One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences. pic.twitter.com/jfDl4eShoQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2021

Assam Chief Minister condoled the demise of badminton icon Nandu Natekar, saying that he "left behind a rich legacy. He tweeted, "One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences."

Nandu Natekar passes away

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed condolences on Natekar's demise. "Saddened to hear about the passing away of former Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar, who was the first shuttler to receive the Arjuna Award. My condolences to the bereaved family members, fans and followers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Natekar is survived by his son Gaurav, a seven-time Indian national champion in tennis, and two daughters. During his career, he won over 100 national and international trophies and was suffering from age-related problems. "He passed away peacefully at home and we were all with him and he has been ailing for the last three months and he passed away peacefully," Gaurav told PTI.

Nandu Natekar's illustrious career

Natekar reached the quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954 during his illustrious career. In 1956, he won Sellanger International in Malaysia. Six times he won the Men's Doubles National Championship, six times he won the Men's Singles National Championship, and five times he won the Mixed Doubles National Championship. He also competed for India in the Commonwealth Games in Jamaica in 1965.

Picture Credit: PTI/DDSportsChannel/Twitter