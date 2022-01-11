NCW Chief Slams Siddharth Over His 'sexist, Misogynist' Remarks On Saina Nehwal

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday called for strict action against actor Siddharth over his lewd slur on Olympian Saina Nehwal. Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Sharma said that she will follow the matter until he is ‘arrested’ and noted that the actor has been commenting on Twitter “not on one woman” but repetitively.

On January 5, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Punjab, the badminton star had posted her condemnation on Twitter. However, Nehwal’s post was met by Siddharth criticism who wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

It is to note that Siddharth has not apologised for the remark and has instead emphasised that he did not intend to be "disrespectful". However, the NCW chief has brought attention to the fact that the same actor used similar comments for women in media and that this was the second time. Outraged by his actions, Sharma said that she will be following the matter until an FIR is registered against Siddharth and he is arrested.

Criticising him, NCW chief told Republic TV, "This is not acceptable. Saina is a personality herself, but she is a woman first. We are not going to tolerate it if it happens against any woman. These misogynist & sexist remarks are not acceptable to NCW. We are going to follow this matter till he is arrested."

Just shortly after Siddharth posted his remarks on Twitter, Sharma had pulled up the actor and had called for strict action against him.

A press note by NCW had said, "The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law."

Nehwal responds to Siddarth’s ‘sexist’ remarks

Earlier, Nehwal, who was at the receiving end of Siddharth’s alleged sexist remarks, responded by saying that she was not sure of what he meant.

While speaking exclusively with Republic TV, the Olympian noted that she used to like the Rang De Basanti actor, but the latest remark against her was 'not nice'. According to the badminton player, Siddharth could have used a better choice of words in order to express himself but said, "I guess it's Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments."

Saina Nehwal said, "Yes, I’m not sure what he meant...I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

Despite the fire drawn by Siddharth’s ‘crass’ remarks, the actor issued a clarification on Twitter. While ‘cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ and the actor tried to criticise the player by twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, he later clarified that ‘Cock and bull’ was a 'reference'.

He said, "Cock & Bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

Image: PTI/Instagram/@worldofsiddharth