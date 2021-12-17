Srikanth Secures Medal At World Championship, Fans Hail 'most Successful Men's Player'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was in top-notch form at the recently concluded men’s singles quarterfinals at the BWF World Championship as he crushed Dutch badminton player Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 in a one-sided affair to advance to the semi-finals and thereby being assured of a medal, his first-ever at the championships.
With this, Kidambi Srikanth has become the third Indian after Prakash Padukone and B Sai Praneeth to win a medal in men's singles at the BWF World Championship. Prakash Padukone won a bronze in 1983 and thus became India's first-ever medalist at the World Championships. After years, in 2019, Sai Praneeth became the 2nd Indian male shuttler to win and achieved a bronze finish, the same year which also saw female shuttler PV Sindhu become the first Indian to win gold at the Badminton world championship tournament.
Alexa play Unstoppable by Sia Ft. Srikanth Kidambi😎— Navya Gupta (@guptanavya201) December 17, 2021
What a match this. Dominance of the highest order. This has been quite a turnaround for @srikidambi 🔥
21-8 21-7 in mere 25 minutes
And we’re into the semis😎#BWFWorldChampionships2021
#BWC2021 #QF Results— Badminton Addict (@bad_critic346) December 17, 2021
Former WR1 Srikanth Kidambi secures his first WC medal with easy win over Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in straight games! This is India's third medal in MS till now!
Score: 21-8 21-7
Bestest Luck ahead 👍 (Hopefully against Lakshya Sen?) pic.twitter.com/G09Xo1JSdZ
Our man does it.— Shivendu Chaudhary (@shivendu_MSD07) December 17, 2021
Srikanth assured of a bronze. Really really happy for him.
The tradition continues, we are not going without a medal. Rather 1 more medal is on the way , and one more😉
After so many days feeling this good#SrikanthKidambi#BWFWorldChampionships2021 https://t.co/QCgjvTBOSi
WOW!! That was a one-sided first game from Srikanth Kidambi against Mark Caljouw.— T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) December 17, 2021
Come on Sri, go for the kill.#BWFWorldChampionships2021 #BWFWorldChampionships
Meanwhile, defending champion PV Sindhu's title defence at the World Championships came to an end in the quarter-final as she lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games - 17-21, 13-21.