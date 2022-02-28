The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced sanctions on Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine, creating a scary geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe. While Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military forces to invade Ukraine, Belarus also opened the gates for Russia’s help. BWF took to its official Twitter handle on Monday and weighed in its thoughts about Ukraine in an official statement.

The world badminton governing body said it strongly believes conflicts should be solved with words, contrasting to the path of violence chosen by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The BWF is of the strong belief that any conflict should be resolved without the use of violence of any kind and expresses faith in the sports movement's contribution towards peace and solidarity between all people,” BWF said.

Strong measures against Russia and Belarus

BWF announced two big measures it decided during the BWF Council meeting on Sunday, as a direct hit to the Russian economy which has already suffered several major hits in the last week. “All BWF sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus are hereby cancelled,” the governing body said announcing the first measure it will take. The statement stated that no BWF tournaments will be held in both countries until any further notice, along with the decision of not displaying any flags of both countries or even playing their national anthem.

Announcing the second measure, BWF said, “BWF will communicate its deepest sympathies and concerns to the Ukraine Badminton Association and will coordinate special support to the Ukraine badminton community where possible". Weighing their thoughts in support of the war-hit Ukraine, the governing body expressed concerns about the country’s citizens, the badminton community including players, coaches, and officials.

“The BWF fully supports the public statement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and expresses its disappointment and strong condemnation of the breach by the governments of Russia and Belarus of the UN General Assembly's Olympic Truce,” BWF further added explaining that it stands together with the international sports movement to stop the violence. The statement concluded with BWF saying that they will continue to monitor the situation closely while consulting with the international sports movement partners for further measures.

The full statement on Russia by BWF

Image: Instagram- @bwf.official/AP