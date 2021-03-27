Orleans Masters 2021 Nehwal Vs Christophersen Live: Where To Watch In India, UK And UAE?

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal beat USA's Iris Wang in a nervy game to advance to the women's singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters 2021 on Friday. Her next opponent is world number 38 Line Christophersen. Here's a look at how to watch Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming, Orlean Masters Badminton 2021 live telecast, and other details.

Orleans Masters 2021: Saina Nehwal vs Line Christophersen preview

Since the Orlean Masters 2021 is categorised as an Olympic qualifying tournament, it means that points earned from this competition will eventually decide qualification and seedings for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Saina Nehwal, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, will look to make the most of her opportunity after she crashed out in the first round at the Swiss Open. Nehwal had also pulled out during the first round of the All England Open due to injury but will be the favourite to make it through here.

Heading into this game, Saina Nehwal scraped through USA's Iris Wang in the quarter-finals of the Orlean Masters 2021. In the first game, Nehwal led 11-5 at the first interval but Wang fought back to grab an 18-16 lead. However, Nehwal sealed the opening game as she won four straights points.

Meanwhile, the second game was a much closer contest as Nehwal eked out a slender 13-11 lead but Wang fought back and won the second game. Even though Wang was breathing down Nehwal's neck in the decider, Nehwal managed the game well and eventually clinched the match 21-19 17-21 21-19. The London Olympic Bronze medalist is now set to face another difficult challenge against world number 38 Line Christophersen, who defeated young Indian Ira Sharma in straight games.

Orleans Masters 2021 (New Dates)

WS - Quarter final

21 17 21 ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Saina NEHWALðŸ…

19 21 19 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸Iris WANG



ðŸ•— in 60 minutes

https://t.co/TFHSxGvqhy — BWFScore (@BWFScore) March 26, 2021

Orlean Masters 2021: Where to watch Nehwal vs Christophersen live in India, UK and UAE?

Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming in India will be available on the official website of the event — orleansmasters.com. Fans can also watch the Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming on the French Badminton Federation’s official YouTube channel. So far, there has been no information on whether the Orlean Masters Badminton 2021 live telecast will be available in India. Meanwhile, there is no update on the Orleans Masters 2021 UK channel or UAE channel for television. The only way to watch the match in the UK or UAE is on the website's live streaming or the French Federation's YouTube page.

Image Credits: Badminton World Federation/Instagram