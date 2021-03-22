Orleans Masters Badminton 2021 Live Stream, Indian Players' Draws, Prize Money And Details

After a disappointing outing at the All England Badminton Championships, the Indian contingent will make their way over to Paris for the Orleans Masters Badminton 2021. Beginning on March 23, the tournament finals will be held on March 28 at the Palais Des Sports. The Orleans Masters — a BWF Tour Super 100 category series — while not the most lucrative in terms of prize money or ranking points, will have a special significance this year, for it will be one of the few remaining tournaments that count towards Olympic Ranking points.

Orleans Masters Badminton 2021 schedule for Indian players

With PV Sindhu choosing to sit this tournament out after her semi-final appearance and loss at the All England tournament last week, Saina Nehwal is India's highest-ranked woman and the only one with a direct entry into the main draw at the event. Seeded 4th overall, Nehwal is set to face Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray despite pulling out of her All England Open Round 1 match due to an injury. Ira Sharma and Aakarshi Kashyap have also received entries into the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

In contrast to bare the Women's Singles category, there will be at least 13 Indians representing the country in the Men's singles category. Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy — who have received first-round byes — will lead the charge for India. Siril Verma, Chirag Sen, Ajay Jayaram, Kiran George and Subhankar Dey have all received direct entries into the main draw as well. Meanwhile, Mithun Manjunath, Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Shreyansh Jaiswal, B.M. Rahul Bharadwaj and Alap Mishra have made it to the qualifying stages. Srikanth will be the top Men's seed Kashyap, 5th and Prannoy 7th.

The Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, seeded 8th, will take on Denmark's Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn in round one along with Anto Agna and Ashna Roy who have also made it to the main draw. The Men’s doubles will feature M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila take on Matthew Clare and Ethan Van Leeuwen of England while the Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan fight it out in the qualifying events. The Mixed doubles pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy and Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa will also be a part of the main draw at the event.

Orleans Masters 2021 live streaming and telecast in India

The Orleans Masters 2021 live streaming in India will be available on the official website of the event — orleansmasters.com. Fans will also be able to stream the tournament live on the French Badminton Federation’s official YouTube channel. So far, there has been no information on whether the Orleans Masters 2021 will be telecast live in India.

Orleans Masters Badminton 2021 prize money

The total prize money for the Orleans Masters Badminton 2021 tournament will be USD 90,000.

Image Credits: AP