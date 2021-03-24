Orleans Masters Badminton 2021 Nehwal Vs Darragh Live: Where To Watch In India, UAE & UK?

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal will take on Rachael Darragh in round one of the Orleans Masters badminton 2021. The tournament comes at an important juncture for the London 2012 bronze medallist, as she looks to seal Olympic qualification. Here's a look at how to watch Saina Nehwal vs Rachael Darragh live, Orleans Masters live streaming, and other details.

Orleans Masters Badminton 2021: Saina Nehwal vs Rachael Darragh preview

The Orleans Masters badminton 2021 is categorised as an Olympic qualifying tournament. This means that points earned from the competition count towards the players’ Race to Tokyo Rankings, which will eventually decide qualification and seedings for the upcoming Summer Games in July. Saina Nehwal, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, will look to make the most of the opportunity after she was knocked out in the very first round at the Swiss Open, failing to consolidate her position in the rankings. Nehwal had pulled out during the first round of the All England Open due to injury but will be favourite to make it through here.

She was trailing 21-8, 10-4 when she pulled out against Mia Blichfeldt who eventually made it to the quarter-finals of the competition. Darragh, meanwhile, was knocked out in the round of 32 of the All England Open mixed doubles round along with Paul Reynolds, losing out to Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith. All Indian players, especially Saina Nehwal, will be looking to make the most of the opportunity at the Orleans Masters and garner some all-important points. The Indian ace is one of the favourites for the clash against Rachael Darragh and will hope to cash in on her fourth seed at the tournament.

Orleans Masters 2021: How to watch Saina Nehwal vs Rachael Darragh live?

The Orleans Masters live streaming in India will be available on the official website of the event — orleansmasters.com. Fans will also be able to stream the Saina Nehwal vs Rachael Darragh live on the French Badminton Federation’s official YouTube channel. So far, there has been no information on whether the Orleans Masters 2021 will be telecast live in India. There is no update on the Orleans Masters 2021 UK channel or Orleans Masters 2021 live in USA information for television except the website's live streaming or the French Federation's YouTube page.

(Image Courtesy: Saina Nehwal Twitter)