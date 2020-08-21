Para Badminton National Coach Shares His Emotions After Recommended For Dronacharya Award

Para badminton national head coach Gaurav Khanna shared his emotions with Republic TV after his name was recommended for the prestigious Dronacharya award for 2020 which he finally bagged after years of being ignored and overlooked.

"My mame was ignored for years even after producing so many Arjuna awardees. Republic TV took up my cause by talking to those Arjuna awardees and all of them felt that I deserved this award. This award is not just for me but for the entire support staff, team of coaches for the athletes and their families for their hard work and sacrifices. I thank all of them and Republic TV for this honour," Gaurav Khanna said in video message sent to Republic TV on Friday.

'Honoured and privileged'

Neglected and ignored for the prestigious award for many years, Gaurav Khanna finally got a nod from the selection committee when he was recognized and recommended for the award after Republic TV had highlighted the fact that he had produced as many as four Arjuna awardees and deserved it big time.

"I feel honoured and privileged to inform you that my name has been recommended to be recognised with the prestigious highest sports coaching award of the country i.e Dronacharya Award this year. Please accept my heartfelt thanks and gratitude for your support," Khanna had said.

Republic TV has highlighted the fact with interviews of the Arjuna awardees that Khanna had produced Arjuna awardees for three consecutive or successive years - 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2017, Raj Kumar received an Arjuna while current world no 3 in singles and world no one in doubles Manoj Sarkar got the award in 2018 and current world no one in singles Pramod Bhagat was honoured in 2019.

"I have won 47 medals for the country so far for which all credit goes to my coach Gaurav Khanna Sir who is instrumental to my success at the international level. He has made many top badminton players and Arjuna awardees. He is one of the best badminton coaches in the world. But he is still ignored for Dronacharya award. I urge the government to reconsider their selection for this year and include his name in the list as no one deserves Dronacharya award more than him," Manoj Sarkar had told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview.

Expressing similar sentiments, world no 1 Pramod Bhagat had said,

"I have been continuously training under India's para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna Sir since 2018. I have won three world titles, I am currently world number one in singles and the credit goes to him. Till now, Govt has not recognized his contribution and given him Dronacharya which he deserves more than anyone else. I urge the Sports Ministry to consider his name for this award."

