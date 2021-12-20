PM Modi Congratulates Kidambi Srikanth For Winning Historic Silver At World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday scripted history as he became the first-ever Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the BWF World Badminton Championships. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the former World No. 1 for winning the historic medal. Wishing Kidambi, PM Modi said, "the win will inspire several sportspersons and will further interest in badminton". Kidambi made it to the headlines on Sunday as he become the first Indian male badminton player to qualify for the final of the World Championships.

Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton. https://t.co/rxxkBDAwkP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

Several other prominent personalities also took to Twitter to congratulate Kidambi on winning the historic silver. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, President Ram Nath Kovind, badminton player Saina Nehwal, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among those who wished Kidambi on the win.

Kidambi had reached the final after he beat compatriot Lakshya Sen in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday. The 28-year-old made an amazing comeback to win the last two games against Lakshya as he advanced to his maiden gold-medal match at the World Championships. Both players fought neck-to-neck in a thrilling game before Kidambi emerged victorious by beating Lakshya 17-21, 21-14, 21-17. The game lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi met Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Sunday but failed to put up a match-winning performance as he lost in two straight sets 15-21, 20-22 to end his dream run.

Srikanth had his moments in the final as he was leading 11-7 at half-time in the first set. However, Kean Yew soon stamped his authority and seized back the initiative. In fact, at one point in time, Srikanth was leading 9-3 after which the Singapore shuttler stormed back. The second set was more competitive compared to the first as it went right down to the wire. Yet another time, Srikanth let his opponent make a comeback after initially taking a 7-4 lead.

Srikanth gave up the ghost after Kean Yew took back-to-back points to seal the deal. Kean Yew, in the meantime, entered the history books as he became the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title. In the last two months, Yew has climbed in the rankings after beating six out of the top 10 players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, in the recently-concluded competition.

Image: PTI

