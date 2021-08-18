PM Modi Fulfills Promise To PV Sindhu, Shares Ayodhya Connection With South Korean Coach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Indian athletes after their success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Speaking to two-time Olympian and star shuttler PV Sindhu, PM Modi said that his first job was to fulfil a promise that he had made to her.

"First thing I have to do is give her ice cream, I had promised her," PM Modi said. After trays of ice cream came to Sindhu and other athletes she remarked, "During Olympics sir, I had stopped all this (eating ice-cream), now for the last few days I have been eating."

PM Modi also urged other athletes to eat ice cream saying, "they will also bring double-double medals (like Sindhu) then."

The Bronze medalist also shared her future plans stating, "I am thinking about opening an academy and sports school, for that Vizag city has given me land. Right now I am playing, but later my father will support me to manage the academy."

PM fulfils promise to Sindhu

In July 2021, ahead of the Olympics PM Modi had interacted with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes where he shared how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics. Sindhu had revealed that she was following the same strict routine for Tokyo and shared that she could only have ice cream once in a while.

"Since I am preparing for the Olympics, I have to do some sort of diet control. So I don't eat ice cream so much, only once in a while," she said after which PM Modi promised that he would have ice cream with her after the summer games concluded.

PM invites PV Sindhu's coach to Ayodhya

Interacting with Sindhu's South-Korean coach Park Tae-sang, PM Modi highlighted the historical bond between South Korea and India sharing how first lady Kim Jung-sook had visited Ayodhya in 2018. "There is a special relationship between Ayodhya and South Korea. The first lady of South Korea had come to India to attend a function as a special guest. You must visit Ayodhya and know what the history is. You will feel proud," PM Modi told Park Tae-sang.

In a light-hearted moment, Tae-sang told PM his wife's reaction when he told her that he was going to visit him at his residence, saying that she was shocked to know that he will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of India. Reacting to this PM Modi asked the photographer to click a picture of the two of them together saying that it was a must given that his wife was elated over their meeting.