PM Modi Hails Kidambi Srikanth For Guiding Team India To Historic Thomas Cup Victory

India etched new glory to its name after Kidambi Srikanth led the Indian Badminton contingent to the path of a monumental triumph as they lifted the Thomas Cup and revived the sport's prospects among the masses. As the national squad continue to receive adulation for their remarkable feat, PM Modi, who earlier extended his congratulatory wishes to the team during a phone conversation post the finale, met with them in person on Sunday, May 22. During the interaction, PM Modi showered praises upon the ace shuttler for successfully leading Team India to their historic Thomas Cup 2022 victory.

While interacting with the Indian contingent who scripted history at the recently concluded Thomas Cup, PM Modi said, "Earlier, we never used to excel in Thomas Cup. The majority of the people of the country had no idea about such a big tournament taking place. Now, I would like to congratulate the entire team as after decades you have hoisted the Indian Cup at that level, and I am extremely proud." PM Modi further added, "Leading Team India in the final of such a big tournament is not an easy thing. I would like to take this moment and congratulate Srikanth."

'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become new strength in India: PM Modi

He also assured the players that the government will give all possible support to them. "The ‘Yes, we can do it’ attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | PM Modi interacts with badminton champions who shared their experiences from Thomas Cup & Uber Cup. Players talk about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton, and more.



Watch - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/zkUMthcGxY — Republic (@republic) May 22, 2022

'It was a privilege to take Team India to finals': Srikanth

When PM Modi asked Kidambi Srikanth about his mindset while leading Team India in such a big tournament, the ace shuttler replied, "Everyone was playing well, so my only aim was to bring all of us together as it was a team event and we had to play like a single unit. We used to have small discussions within ourselves about how to go about the game and I did not have to do much being a captain as everyone in the team had been doing good." He further added, "It was a privilege for me to take Team India to the finals and I got to play the last decider game, which was really important. It was a big opportunity for me to represent India and I wanted to give my best."

PM dialled Indian Badminton team post groundbreaking win at Thomas Cup 2022

Following Team India's maiden Thomas Cup title win on 15th May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the team and congratulated them for scripting history. The team comprising world championship medalist Lakshya Sen, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and world no.8 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the finals were at the top of their game on May 15, 2022, as they produced a memorable performance to outwit 14-time champions Indonesia.

As seen in the video below, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a long conversation with the Thomas Cup-winning team who scripted history by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia on Sunday. PM Modi began the conversation by congratulating the team and telling them that they reached a stage that India never reached previously.

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

He then asked the team when did they think that they could go on to lift the title, to which Kidambi Srikanth and the rest replied, "After quarter-finals, we thought that the win was within sight and that we must win." The PM then had a special conversation with Lakshya Sen, who could be seen giving a timid reaction. Sen explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that while Team India has not had the best of history at the Thomas Cup, their initial victories gave them the confidence that they could defeat any opposition.