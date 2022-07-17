PM Modi Lauds 'exceptional' PV Sindhu On Clinching Maiden Gold At Singapore Open 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on winning her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title. PV Sindhu became only the second female player from India after Saina Nehwal to win the Singapore Open tournament. The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final saw the World No 7 Indian defeat the Chinese in a nail-biting final contest 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "I congratulate PV Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players."

I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players. https://t.co/VS8sSU7xdn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

This was PV Sindhu's third final of 2022 season, having won the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles back in January and March respectively.

After winning her maiden Super 500 badminton title, PV Sindhu during her on-court interview, said, “The whole week, a couple of matches, have been easy, but each match has been important from the start. I think now it’s time for me to relax a bit, focus on the Commonwealth Games. It’s not over yet and as I mentioned, yes this is just the start. This will give me a lot of confidence."

She will now start her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022 where she will be touted as one of India's best medal prospects. The Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 in Birmingham.

Sindhu is only the second Indian women's shuttler after Saina Nehwal to win the Singapore Open title. Nehwal had won the crown back in 2010. Sindhu also became the third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open title. Besides Saina Nehwal (2010), B Sai Praneeth won the singles title back in 2017.

Sindhu's coach slams critics who termed it 'easy' for her to win title in absence of top players

PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-Sang took to Instagram and posted a long message for people who have called PV Sindhu's win an easy one due to the absence of top-ranked players. He wrote with a picture:

"Someone said this competition is too easy because the top rankers didn't participate. Yes, they didn't participate. But that doesn't mean Sindhu's win is anything but light, Light to shine It doesn't matter who participates, who doesn't. It is important who won the championship. She trained harder than anyone else and poured her passion into it. Who can despise this win for her like that? You deserve it, Sindhu. You are the 2022 champion of the Singapore Open."