PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lakshya Sen For Winning The Canada Open 2023

Young India Badminton player Lakshya Sen won his first title of the year and defeated China’s Li Shi Feng by 21-18 and 22-20 at the Canada Open 2023 Final. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Lakshya on his achievement and tweeted the same on his official Twitter account. Sen was also part of the Indian team which won the Thomas Cup 2022. The Indian shuttler was the runner-up in the All England Open 2022.

3 things you need to know

The Canada Open 2023 was Lakshya's first even Super 500 win

Lakshya Sen also won the gold medal in the Men's singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Lakshya finished third during the Badminton World Championships in Huelva

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Lakshya Sen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for never missing a chance to praise the ones who make the country proud and congratulated Lakshya Sen after he won the Canada Open 2023.

PM Modi tweeted...

Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023!



His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/DqCDmNSbhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023

Lakshya Sen's journey in Canada Open 2023

Lakshya Sen opened his campaign in the Canada Open 2023 after defeating Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn by a margin of 21-18 and 21-15. Sen got over Brazillian Badminton player Ygor Coelho do Oliveira by 21-15 and 21-11 in the Round of 16. Lakshya next faced Germany's Julien Carragi in the quarter-final which went to the third set, however, at last Sen was able to win the match by 21-8, 17-21, and 21-10.

Lakshya Sen further took on Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in the semi-finals and won the match in straight sets by a margin of 21-17 and 21-14. After Lakshya Sen's win at the Canada Open 2023, he has now won at least one of the BWF World Tour Super 100, Super 300, and Super 500 tournaments.