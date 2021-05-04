Prakash Padukone Enters List Of Indian Sportspersons Who Are COVID-19 Positive; Fans React

As the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, it has become clear that the virus is sparing no one. As the IPL 2021, with its stringent bio-bubbles and massive testing facilities, has been called off due to multiple infections, it has been revealed that another one of the Indian sporting greats, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, has also become infected with the virus. A star in his own right in the 70s and 80s, Padukone took the shuttling craze in India to new heights as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships in 1980.

The former World No.1 badminton player, Prakash Padukone has joined the long list of Indian sportspersons currently infected by the deadly Coronavirus. The 65-year-old had apparently tested positive for the virus about 10-days ago along with his wife and younger daughter. According to a report, Vimal Kumar, a director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and a close friend of the star shuttler, told PTI that “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha) developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive".

While both women have managed to keep the infection in check, Padukone was hospitalised after his condition worsened slightly a few days ago. However, there is no cause to worry according to Kumar, who has confirmed that the shuttler “is okay now" and that "all his parameters are fine". Adding to the good news, he also said that Padukone should "be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days". Notably, it has also been revealed that Padukone had already taken his first dose of the COVID vaccine prior to falling ill.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the badminton star's son-in-law Ranveer Singh are unknown, though it is clear that the actor along with his family was not in physical contact with Padukone and family. Here's how fans reacted to the legend's COVID diagnosis on social media:

IPL 2021 suspended after Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha IPL COVID+ cases

After a number of positive COVID tests from the Kolkata Knight Riders camp and three non-playing members in the Chennai Super Kings squad testing positive for the virus, the shocking Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha IPL COVID cases have led to the suspension of the IPL 2021 tournament. With multiple cases within the bio-bubble, the BCCI has said that the safety of the players and persons involved in the tournament is now paramount, adding that they would ensure swift travel plans for all players - domestic and international - to return home.

