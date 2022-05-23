Pramod Bhagat Strikes Double Gold As India Finish With 23 Medals At Bahrain Championships

The Indian Para-Badminton Team won a total of 23 medals, including seven gold medals, three silver, and a whopping 13 bronze medals at the recently-concluded Bahrain Para-Badminton International in Manama. Pramod Bhagat, who won the top prize at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, secured two gold medals in Bahrain. Tarun Dhillon, Nithya Sre, and Manisha Ramdass are among those who won gold medals at the tournament.

23 Medals

7 Gold

3 Silver

13 Bronze

Indian Para Team Won 23 Medals Including 7 Gold in Bahrain Para Badminton International 16-21 May 2022.

With This Fantastic Performance Indian Medal Tally Crossed 500 Mark including 154 Gold.@Media_SAI @IndiaSports @DeepaAthlete pic.twitter.com/kBDM2I0XTE — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) May 22, 2022

Bhagat secured his first gold medal after he was given a walkover by Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the SL3 finals. Bhagat had defeated Bethell in the final of the Paralympic Games last year to win gold for India. The 33-year-old's second gold medal came in the mixed doubles final after he, along with Manisha, beat Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa 21-14, 21-11. Bhagat had been training in Peru before his medal-winning stint at Bahrain Para-Badminton International.

Manisha partnered with Mandeep Kaur in the women's doubles category to win her second gold medal. The duo defeated the Paralympian pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar 21-11, 21-11 to win the top prize. Meanwhile, Tarun Dhillon also won two gold medals in the competition. He won his first medal in the men's singles category, while his second medal came in the doubles category with Nitesh Kumar.

Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai paired up in the men's doubles category to win a gold medal. The pair defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai and Wong Chun Yim 21-12, 10-21. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beat England's Rachel Choong 21-15, 21-15 to win the gold in the singles category. Mandeep lost her clash against Turkey's Halime Yildiz in the women's singles category to settle for a silver medal.

Bronze medalists

Manoj Sarkar, Nitesh Kumar, Nilesh Gaikwad, Krishna Nagar, Jyoti Verma, Manisha Ramdas, Parul Parmar, Manasi Joshi, Dev Rathi, Prithvi Raj, Deep Ranjan, Arwaz Ansari, Abu Hubaida, and Prem Ale are the bronze medalists for India at the Bahrain Para-Badminton International.

The Indian Para-Badminton Team will now travel to Dubai to play in the 4th Fazza Dubai 2022 Para-Badminton International. The competition is scheduled to begin on May 24.

(Image: @Paralympic_India/Twitter)