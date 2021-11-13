President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Sports Awards 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Saturday. Para-Badminton gold medalist Pramod Bhagat received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for his outstanding performance. Along with him Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton) too received the honour but reportedly missed out on the annual event concerning his mother's demise.

Bhagat hails from Bihar and had brought glory to the nation by receiving gold at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in para-badminton men's singles SL3. Krishna Nagar who missed out on the awards had claimed gold in para-badminton men's Singles SH6.

Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal were among the other recipients to receive the honour

Notably, 12 sports personalities received the Major Dhyan Chand Award on Saturday. The list also included world record javelin thrower and Indian Paralympian Sumit Antil. Sumit Antil had made India proud when he earned a gold at the F64 category men's javelin throw held at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 was also conferred to Manish Narwal in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para-Shooting. Narwal ranks fourth in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 according to the World Shooting Para Sports Rankings. He won a gold medal for India in Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

