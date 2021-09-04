Last Updated:

Pramod Bhagat Vs Daniel Bathell LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Gold Medal Badminton Match?

Pramod Bhagat became the first Indian male player from India to play a singles final in Badminton at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

India's Pramod Bhagat will have his eyes set on the gold medal when he takes on Great Britain's Daniel Bathell in the final of  Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 in Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. By reaching the final Pramod Bhagat became the first Indian male player from India to play singles final in Badminton at the Paralympic Games. Here are all the details regarding the badminton gold medal match, where to catch Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bathell LIVE Streaming and how to watch Gold Medal Badminton Paralympics Game LIVE.

How to watch Gold Medal Badminton Paralympics Game LIVE

If you are wondering where to watch Gold Medal Badminton Paralympics Game LIVE then viewers can go to the Doordarshan channel and Eurosport India to watch the Indian shuttler in action on Saturday. 

Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bathell LIVE Streaming

For those who are wondering where to catch Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bathell LIVE Streaming online Discovery plus, Eurosports India and Paralympics website is live streaming matches. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST

Tokyo Paralympics: Recap of Pramod Bhagat's semi-final performance before  badminton gold medal match

Pramod Bhagat faced Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in his semi-final and the reigning world champion started on back foot going away two points at the start. However, the para shuttler not only reduced the deficit but also staged a brilliant comeback making the opening set a one-sided contest. He eventually won the first set by a comfortable 21-11 margin.

The second was no different with Pramod Bhagat quick of the blocks and stamped his authority in the match right from the first point. The shuttler took a 7-4 lead before his Japanese rival tried his level best to stage a comeback looking to make the set a close affair. However, the Indian para shuttler ensured that he did not let his opponent dominate the game and take away the set. Bhagat fought back to close the match at 21-16 and find a spot in the final. Krishna Nagar and Suyash Yathiraj who reached the final of the singles competition in their category will compete on Sunday for the Gold Medal.

