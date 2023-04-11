Priyanshu Rajawat Jumps To Career-best World No. 38 In Latest BWF Rankings

Riding on his title-winning run at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament, India's Priyanshu Rajawat jumped 20 places to achieve a career-best world ranking of 38 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh clinched his maiden Super 300 title after beating Denmark's Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the summit clash to accumulate some valuable ranking points.

He is now the fourth-best-ranked Indian men's singles player in the BWF rankings with 30,786 points.

Image: PTI