“Proud Moment! My Dream Has Come True,” Says Sindhu After Winning Bronze At Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu arrived at Hyderabad, earlier on Wednesday. The Olympic Bronze medalist's coach, Park Tae-Sang accompanied Sindhu to her residence in Hyderabad, where her parents welcomed her with an 'aarti'. PM Modi also spoke with PV Sindhu after her historic win and congratulated her on a video call. He also promised her an ice cream treat.

What transpired at the press conference?

PV Sindhu touched down at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, where she received a warm welcome. Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Telangana - Srinivas Goud - was present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang. Later she attended a press conference where her contribution to India's medal tally was appreciated. Her coach along with the director of the Suchitra Academy was also present at the conference. Sindhu who is now the only Indian to win two Olympic medals said, "It's a proud moment. The dream has come true where we always wanted a medal at Tokyo Games. My thanks to coaches and Suchitra Academy. I thank my family members, sponsors and all the support staff."

Pradeep Raju the head coach and director of the Suchitra Coaching Academy who was also present at the press conference explained how hard Sindhu had worked for achieving where she was today. He pointed out the number of sacrifices the shuttler had made to earn the Bronze medal. He stated the mantra that Sindhu carried with herself of ''every second and every minute counts' which drove the support staff in carrying out this dream and that too in a comprehensive manner."

Sindhu targets 'Gold' for 2024 Paris Games

PM Modi calling Sindhu India's pride commentated on her stellar performance and stated that she was ''one of our (India's) most outstanding Olympians." President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed his happiness after the star Indian shuttler made her country proud at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated He Bing Jiao. Sindhu while speaking on her success always put forward the ideologies of all her coaches in making her a better player and thanked each one of them. Having missed out on winning a gold medal in two consecutive Olympics, Sindhu certainly set her target on achieving the goal in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris. She said while speaking on the aforementioned, "I will definitely play Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100%. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it.

Image Credits - PTI