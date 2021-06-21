Pullela Gopichand Announces New Scholarship Program To Produce More Badminton Pros

Indian badminton coach extraordinaire and former player Pullela Gopichand has announced a scholarship program for budding players at the Sports School Badminton Academy. One of India's most storied shuttlers, Gopichand remains to this day just the second Indian to have won a singles title at the prestigious All-England Open Badminton Championships. Since retiring from the game, he has launched the careers of several modern-day greats like PV Sindhu (2016 Olympic silver medalist) and Saina Nehwal (2012 Olympic bronze medallist) among others. He is currently the Chief National Coach of the India badminton team.

Pullela Gopichand scholarship program announced

According to a media release by The Sports School in Bengaluru, the badminton academy of the institution will partner with the legendary Pullela Gopichand and Badminton Gurukul to provide help to upcoming shuttlers. "Under the chief mentorship of Gopichand, The Sports School Badminton Academy with technical partner Badminton Gurukul has come together to provide the best training methods to students to groom their willingness to play the sport and turn it into a full-fledged profession," the school confirmed online. Students from U13 to U-19 categories are invited to apply for the program.

Talking about the Pullela Gopichand Scholarship program, the coach said that “Badminton Gurukul is an initiative that has been started with the idea to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organized and systematic manner". Already a seasoned coach, Gopichand added that "this is a professional academy that will be providing training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels and at the same time ensuring full-fledged guidance for the young badminton enthusiasts".

Not only will the scholarship cover the sports training and related fees for students, but it will also help students complete their academics in a way that allows them to concentrate on both areas equally. The criteria for selection will be the rankings and achievements of the students followed by trials. The scholarship will support up to five students per year completely, while others will receive 25-75% scholarships. The selection committee to judge applicants includes Gopichand and other notable badminton players.

Pullela Gopichand net worth

While Pullela Gopichand's net worth is not identifiable, the 47-year-old has earned roughly ₹17 million ($234,000) as prize money as a player and coach. Gopichand reportedly earned around ₹2 lakh per year as the coach of the Indian Badminton team but is set to make more after the removal of the salary cap on Indian sports coaches last year. Besides this, Gopichand also earns from endorsement deals and awards that he has won throughout his lifetime. He also owns the Pullela Gopichand Academy, a state of the art, badminton training academy located in Hyderabad worth $2.5 million, containing eight courts, a swimming pool, a weight training room, a cafeteria and rooms to sleep.

