Pullela Gopichand To Use New Brand Endorsement To Make Badminton 'Sport For The Masses'

Indian badminton coach extraordinaire and former player, Pullela Gopichand has joined hands with the Delhi-based sports management start-up Hudle. One of India's most storied shuttlers, Gopichand remains to this day, just the second Indian to have won a singles title at the prestigious All-England Open Badminton Championships. Since retiring from the game, Gopichand has launched the careers of several modern-day greats such as PV Sindhu (2016 Olympic silver medalist) and Saina Nehwal (2012 Olympic bronze medallist) among others. He is currently the Chief National Coach of the India national badminton team.

Having announced a partnership with Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane last year, sports tech company Hudle will now have Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand on their team as a brand ambassador and advisor. The Huddle app, which was created in 2016, aims to solve longtime problems faced by sports enthusiasts in the country by helping them connect with over 400 sports academies and venues in Delhi NCR and Maharashtra. This resolves three major issues in India's sporting ecosystem: a lack of playing space, partners and knowledge.

Talking about the association, Gopichand remarked that "Badminton has huge potential to become a sport for the masses. It requires fewer playing partners and can be played in limited space. When I met the Hudle team I realised that they had perfectly capitalised on this uniqueness about the sport by using technology to make it accessible to everyone. I am very excited to be on board and help them unlock new opportunities”.

Heaping praise on the shuttler, Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO, Hudle app added that “Badminton is the most frequently played sport among recreational players and having a legend like Pullela Gopichand on board is a perfect fit for Hudle. He has transformed badminton in India and symbolises dependability and perfection, which is what Hudle stands for. We are very excited to grow the idea of recreational sports and take it to a wider audience through this partnership".

Pullela Gopichand net worth

While Pullela Gopichand's net worth is not identifiable, the 47-year-old has earned roughly â‚¹17 million ($234,000) as prize money as a player and coach. Gopichand reportedly earned around â‚¹2 lakh per year as the coach of the Indian Badminton team but is set to make more after the removal of the salary cap on Indian sports coaches last year.

He also owns the Pullela Gopichand Academy, a state of the art, $2.5 million wort badminton training academy containing eight courts, a swimming pool, weight training room, cafeteria and rooms to sleep and is located in Hyderabad. Besides this, Gopichand also earns from endorsement deals and awards that he has won throughout his lifetime.

