PV Sindhu Admires Ronaldo, Federer & Serena's Skills; Hopes To Match Their Longevity

Ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu spoke about the three tennis legends from whom she gets inspired. Sindhu is inspired by Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Meanwhile, the 2016 Olympics silver medalist is set to make her third appearance at the showpiece event.

PV Sindhu in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo's technique and skill

Speaking to Olympics.com, PV Sindhu revealed she gets speechless when she watches Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping skill and technique. "I don't have words, the way he (Ronaldo) plays, the skill, the technique he has is tremendous," said Sindhu. The 36-year old recently won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 thanks to his five goals and one assist and showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

PV Sindhu admires Serena Williams and Roger Federer's longevity

Other than Cristiano Ronaldo, PV Sindhu also looks up to tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Both stars are arguably the greatest to grace the sport, and Sindhu hopes to emulate their longevity. Both Williams and Federer are still playing at the top level even after turning 39-years old. Williams reached the Round of 16 of the French Open this year before losing to Elena Rybakina, while Federer reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

While speaking of the two tennis legends, Sindhu said, "Serena believes she can do it, being a woman, being a mother. She's done exceptionally well, she's a strong woman. Whereas, Federer, is another legend. Maintaining that level till now, at his age, is not easy. He's been there at the top."

PV Sindhu reveals her hard work as she gears up for Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu will begin her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign against Israel's Polikarpova Ksenia on Sunday, July 25 at court 2 of the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM. As Sindhu gears up for the showpiece event, she gave an insight into her training sessions. As per ANI, Sindhu said, "My training sessions started at 7. By the time I am done with my cooling and stretching it's about 9:30. It almost takes two hours to complete my gym. Every day is different, sometimes we do endurance, running, some agility exercises, explosive, weight sessions. By the time I finish everything, I come back home it's like 7-7:30."