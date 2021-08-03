PV Sindhu & Coach Felicitated On Return From Tokyo Olympics Triumph: Ministers Queue Up

Indian Badminton ace PV Sindhu touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. The only Indian woman to possess two Olympic medals at the Tokyo games received a warm welcome at the airport. She attended a felicitation ceremony after her arrival where she was greeted by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Minister for Home Affairs Nikitesh Pramanik.

Delhi: Olympic #BRONZE medallist PV Sindhu was felicitated by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/i0XNZ72hUk — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

After a heroic performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, PV Sindhu attended a felicitation ceremony where important ministers were present. This ceremony was to commemorate the Indian shuttler's Bronze medal that she earned at the Tokyo Games. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the felicitation ceremony as she bequeathed her wishes to the ace badminton star after her bronze medal at the Tokyo Games where she defeated China's He Bing Jao to receive a bronze medal, becoming the first woman athlete to achieve two Olympic medals.

PV Sindhu to meet Anurag Thakur at his residence

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur bestowed his kind words to the olympian and her coach Park Tae-sang. While congratulating Sindhu the sports minister quoted, "PV Sindhu is one of the greatest Olympians India has produced, Heartfelt congratulation for providing smiles on 135 crore Indians. The confidence you showed leaving for Tokyo was that you won't come empty-handed, and you came back with a medal. Thakur ensured that PM Modi was ensuring that the sportsperson would face no lack of facilities. He iterated, "Being a soldier of PM I would ensure that we won't fall short in providing facilities. "PM cares and motivates sportsperson, I am confident we are moving ahead in the right direction. Heartfelt congratulations to you," Thakur added while concluding.

Nisith Pramanik on Sindhu's victory

West Bengal Minister for Home Affairs was also present at the event. Pramanik was proud to be a part of this felicitation to Sindhu and while congratulating the badminton star he said, " I would congratulate PV Sindhu who made the Indian flag proud second time consecutively, I would like to congratulate her coach as well." He stated that PV Sindhu's win in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was historic. He quoted, "From east to south women are making the country proud.'

PV Sindhu who has been flocked by her supporters and well-wishers since the time she arrived in Delhi is supposed to meet Anurag Thakur at his residence later on Tuesday. Sindhu who was complimented and honoured at the felicitation ceremony by the ministers thanked the contribution of her coach for this amazing victory. She said, "I would like to thank the govt and sports authority for their support. They never said no to any of the things I asked, in fact, they readily provided them. I would like to thank my coach, his hard work, dedication to making the dream come true."

