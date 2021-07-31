PV Sindhu & Her Father Take Lessons From Olympic Semifinal Loss; Eye 'tricky' Bronze Match

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday lost to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in the women's singles semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. With this defeat, P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down. The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for bronze and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third-place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

Now, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to Republic TV has shed light on her defeat and also cautioned the star shuttler ahead of her Bronze medal match.

PV Ramana's advice to her daughter ahead of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao

Speaking to Republic TV, PV Ramana, father of PV Sindhu said that the Indian shuttler could not get into her rhythm like the way she was when she faced Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. Ramana also praised Tai Tzu for bringing her A-game in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, Ramana cautioned PV Sindhu to remain careful when she will face China's He Bing Jiao on Sunday for the Bronze medal.

"We have to prepare for the bronze medal. So, let's see how she plays tomorrow because the other side is also not an easy player. You must have seen the match today. She is also a very tricky player and Sindhu has to really concentrate and play carefully tomorrow. Because in the last meeting where she met He Bing Jiao was I think Delhi Super Series which was a three-setter. So, tomorrow we have to be more cautious and more careful and give our best to get a medal for the country," said PV Ramana.

PV Ramana on PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu at Tokyo Olympics

"When a player couldn't come into the rhythm so obviously these all happen. So, yesterday she was in a good rhythm so she was to able make a comeback and catch Yamaguchi. Today, Tai Tzu did not give her any chance at all. So that's the reason. Tai Tzu's every drop shot and in fact her everything was a success. Actually, the strategy to play against Tai Tzu is we need to keep the shuttle rally for at least 25 to 30 shots. So, that chance was not there today therefore Sindhu could not play at all," added PV Ramana.

PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals

PV Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 in 40-minute clash here.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best, it's just not my day. I fought until the end. In the second game I gave away a huge lead but still I was fighting back because you never know, it can change at any moment. It's the Olympics, you have to fight until the last point and I have done that, said Sindhu after the match reported by PTI.

"I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day, the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side."

This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

PV Sindhu on her Bronze-medal match

On her bronze medal match, Sindhu said: "It's going to be a bit sad. I need to go back and relax and prepare for tomorrow because it is not over yet. I still have a chance. I hope I can give my best. It just wasn't my day (today), but I'm going to try it again tomorrow."

In the bronze medal play-off, PV Sindhu will next take on world no 9 He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings. Sindhu, however, had won the last time they crossed swords at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. The Chinese hasn't played any international tournament since participating in the 2020 All England Championship.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)