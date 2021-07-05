PV Sindhu Birthday: Wishes Pour In For Shuttler From Kiren Rijiju, Jwala Gutta & Others

PV Sindhu celebrates her 25th birthday on Monday and many people have taken to Twitter to wish her, including Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and badminton player Jwala Gutta.

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to wish the Olympic medallist saying "Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 I wish her good health and best wishes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1

I wish her good health and best wishes for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/ZjvBd3UX3h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 5, 2021

Jwala Gutta tweeted with an image of the two of them together saying "Happy happy birthday Sindhu…. Eat a lot of ice creams today"

Happy happy birthday Sindhu….

Eat a lot of ice creams today 😛💖 pic.twitter.com/tznWcrnOKQ — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 5, 2021

World number 1 and Indian Tokyo Olympics bound boxer Amit Panghal also had some kind wishes for the shuttler saying "Happy birthday. I pray all your birthday wishes to come true."

The Badminton Association of India wished Sindhu as well tweeting "Birthday wishes to our champion @Pvsindhu1 Wishing her great success at Tokyo 2020"

At just 25 years old Sindhu has already achieved so much

Sindhu is one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal. At The World Championships in 2013, Sindhu won a bronze medal and repeated the feat the following year too. In the same year, she was awarded the Arjuna Award, one of the highest honours for any sportsperson in India.

One of the biggest moments of Sindhu’s career came in the year 2016 when she went on to become the youngest and the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. She was graced with India's 4th highest civilian honour, The Padma Shri Award, later that year.

In 2017, Sindhu won The Indian Open Super Series and later added a silver medal at The BWF World Championships. After reaching the final of the 2018 World Championships, she became the first shuttler in the world to reach the finals of three successive major events.

Sindhu competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

On 16 December 2018, Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. With earnings of $8.5 million, Sindhu was ranked seventh in Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 based on earnings from prize money and endorsements between June 2017 to June 2018.

Sindhu clinched the silver medal in Asian Games 2018 after losing to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying in Jakarta. Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Badminton event as she became the first Indian to finish second on the podium in the Asian Games.

The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal when she takes the court at the Tokyo games.

(Image Credits: @Pvsindhu1/Twitter)