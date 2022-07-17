28-year-old Indian shuttler PV Sindhu claimed her maiden Super 500 title win of 2022 by winning the Singapore Open 2022 women’s singles final against China’s Wang Zhi Yi on Sunday, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in 58 minutes and claimed her maiden title at the Singapore Open. She then went on to shed light on her historic win in an on-court interview and also made notable revelations about her schedule leading to the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham in England.

“The whole week, a couple of matches, have been easy, but each match has been important from the start. I think now it’s time for me to relax a bit, focus on the Commonwealth Games. It’s not over yet and as I mentioned, yes this is just the start. This will give me a lot of confidence,” Sindhu said.

Watch PV Sindhu's emotional speech:

Victory Speech with full of emotions from our Queen @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳💪💙!!



I am super confident this victory will boost her 💪💙



All the best for Common wealth games @thecgf @birminghamcg22



Champion 🤩🏆🏸#PVSindhu #SingaporeOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/fHPkZm6UvU — Kamalesh joy (@kamaleshjoy) July 17, 2022

PV Sindhu witnesses epic victory over Wang Zhi Yi

The Singapore Open 2022 women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi started with the World no. 7 Sindhu wrapped up the first game within 12 minutes, which also included 13 consecutive points win for Sindhu. However, the Chinese player made a superb comeback in the second game and won it 11-21. The match concluded with a nail-biting decider as Sindhu led the score 11-6 at the interval and she claimed victory by 21-15 to win pick her third title of the ongoing season.

SHE DID IT 👑@Pvsindhu1 went all guns blazing against 🇨🇳's Wang Zhi Yi to beat her 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 & win her 3rd title of the year at #SingaporeOpen2022 🏆🥇



Congratulations champ! 🥳



Picture Credit: @bwfmedia @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/BIcDEzCz9z — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 17, 2022

A look at PV Sindhu's Singapore Open 2022 campaign

Sindhu earlier stormed her way into the summit clash, with a 21-15, 21-7 win against Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semis. Meanwhile, Wang had claimed the finale spot with a 21-14, 21-14 win against Japan’s Aya Ohori in the semis. Sindhu notable defeated Kawakami in 31 minutes, before going on to win the match.

The 27-year-old kicked off her Singapore Open 2022 campaign with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Lianne Tanne in the first round before she triumphed over Thuy Linh Nguyen by 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the second. In the third round, Sindhu claimed a 21-9, 21-13 win over Han Yue, before facing Kawakami in the penultimate stage. Sindhu began her 2022 season by winning the Syed Modi International in January, followed by her triumph in the Swiss Open BWF Super 300 tournament in March. She will now start her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begins on July 28 in Birmingham.

