PV Sindhu Claims Consolation Win, Beats High-flying Pornpawee Chochuwong In Straight Games

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu showed her class in Bangkok on Friday as she defeated Thailand's Potnpawee Chochuwong in straight games. The 25-year-old was at her ruthless best, in what was a dead rubber, with Sindhu having already crashed out of the BWF World Tour finals with defeats in her previous two games. Meanwhile, Chochuwong had already qualified for the semi-finals, before her defeat against the Indian ace.

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong live: Indian ace grabs consolation win with spirited show

PV Sindhu suffered disappointing defeats in her first two games but upped the ante in her final outing in Bangkok. The 25-year-old played like a player possessed as she took the bragging rights in the first game despite Chochuwong's best efforts. Sindhu raced to a lead and then defended it well, despite her Thailand counterpart's aggressive strikes who had clawed back to reduce the deficit to 19-18. Sindhu then sealed an epic 26-shot rally, to seal the game point, before ending the game brilliantly to the take game 21-18.

The Rio Olympics 2016 silver medallist did not hold back her punches in the second game, and Chochuwong looked clueless to Sindhu's charge. The 25-year-old raced to a 7-0 lead, and maintained her seven-point advantage at 15-8. The 23-year-old Thai badminton superstar tried her best to claw back but was outclassed by an in-from Sindhu, who clinched a comfortable 21-15 win. Unfortunately for Sindhu, the win came too late as the Indian ace had already been knocked out of the competition.

The 25-year-old went down in a nail-biting three-game matchup against Tai Tzu Ying 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 on Wednesday, despite having sealed the first game. PV Sindhu then lost her second consecutive game on Thursday, losing in straight sets to Ratchanok Intanon (21-18, 21-13) on Thursday. The win on Friday will be a welcome victory for the Olympic Silver medallist, but the Indian ace will be disappointed to have not qualified for the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu BWF ranking

PV Sindhu is India's highest-ranked shuttler in the women's singles category, ahead of the compatriot Saina Nehwal. The former World Champion is currently seventh in the World Rankings, while Nehwal is further behind at 20th. Sindhu's defeats in the BWF World Championships came against opponents both ranked higher than her, with Tai Tzu Ying currently atop the rankings, while Ratchanok Intanon is placed at fifth.

(Image Courtesy: bwfbadminton.com)