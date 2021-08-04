PV Sindhu Clears The Air On Whether She'll Play In Paris Olympics 2024 After Tokyo Win

India shuttler PV Sindhu has stated that she will not rest on her laurels in the past and is already planning to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sindhu said she is enjoying herself and wants to keep growing following her returning to the country after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She noted, "I will definitely play at Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100 per cent. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it."

PV Sindhu on 2024 Paris Olympics

Sindhu said she has learned from each coach she has worked with and is grateful to them all for helping her develop day by day. She stated, "I learned a lot from every coach. Every coach has different skills and different techniques. It's very important you grab as much as you can and utilise it whenever needed. I'm very thankful to each one of them. This time we've got enough time to focus on techniques and skills."

PV Sindhu was honoured by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. Thakur was joined by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Secretary Sports Ravi Mittal, and senior officers of the Sports Ministry in congratulating Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang at a warm ceremony. Sindhu's parents, P Vijaya and PV Ramana flew in from Hyderabad to participate in the event. Members of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Shyam Bapu Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri, and TG Venkatesh, attended the ceremony.

Anurag Thakur applauds PV Sindhu

During his address, Thakur said, "PV Sindhu is amongst India's greatest Olympians. She is India's icon, inspiration and has caught the imagination of every Indian who dreams of playing for the country. Her incredible achievement - that of winning two Olympic medals in two consecutive Olympic Games will inspire a generation of budding athletes. Her success shows how the Target Olympic Podium scheme of the government has nurtured our Olympic hopefuls towards a podium finish. Just before setting off for Tokyo Olympics, she had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and right after her victory he was the first person to call her and congratulate her. The nation of 130 crore Indians is thrilled by her smashing performance!"

Picture Credit: PVSindhu1/Instagram/AP