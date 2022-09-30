PV Sindhu Displays Her 'Garba' Skills During Navratri Celebrations In Gujarat: WATCH

Commonwealth Games gold medalist PV Sindhu will not be part of the upcoming 36th National Games in Ahmedabad as she continues her recovery from the injury. However, the badminton queen of India was in Gujarat to be part of the National Games opening ceremony that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 29. Besides taking part in the opening ceremony, PV Sindhu also attended the Navaratri celebration.

PV Sindhu shakes her leg during Navaratri celebrations

A day after Neeraj Chopra played Garba while attending Navaratri celebrations in Vadodara, PV Sindhu also enjoyed doing the same while attending the Navaratri event in Ahmedabad. The former world no 1 was captured dancing on stage with former shuttler Trupti Murgunde and former athlete Anju Bobby George. Sindhu shared the video from the event and captioned it, "When in Ahmedabad during Navratri, dance! Just go for it. What fun."

When in Ahmedabad during Navratri, dance! Just go for it. What fun. ✨#GarbaNight https://t.co/qh2ZGmIgwl — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 30, 2022

Sports Authority of India (SAI) also shared the PV Sindhu Garba video on its official Twitter handle. SAI while captioning the image wrote, " It's GARBA night for @Pvsindhu1. Scintillating Sindhu clicked amidst Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad Look at her enjoying Garba with ace athletes @anjubobbygeorg1 and @TMurgunde,".

Scintillating SINDHU✨ clicked amidst Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad 📸 Look at her enjoying garba with ace athletes @anjubobbygeorg1 and @TMurgunde 🤩#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/44EJrikPHQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2022

PM Modi talks about the significance of the National Games anthem and mascot

The 36th National Games was declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 29. The Games will be held from September 29 to October 10. While commenting upon the National Games anthem and mascot, and their significance PM Narendra Modi said, "The National Games anthem is Judega India, Jeetega India. The official mascot of the 36th National Games, Savaj, inspired by the Gir lions, represents the strength, grit and determination of our athletes."

The latest edition of the national games will be held in Gujarat for the first time. While addressing the crowd following the inauguration of the 36th National Games, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to be here in this opening ceremony of National Games. I welcome you all. Today we have scripted history! The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population. The atmosphere right now is beyond words. More than 50,000 students have been connected with the National Games."