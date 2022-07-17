Last Updated:

PV Sindhu Earns Massive Praise Following Maiden Title Win At Singapore Open 2022

Here are the best reactions to PV Sindhu's maiden Super 500 title win of 2022, following her win against Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 final on Sunday.

Indian badminton superstar and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu claimed her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season on Sunday, following her Singapore Open 2022 triumph. The World No. 7 Sindhu earned a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 win over China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final and became the highlight of the day. The Singapore Open 2022 win is the third title win for the 28-year-old this season, whereas it is also her maiden title win at the Singapore Open.

Reactions to her massive feat started pouring down on social media as soon as Sindhu claimed the victory on Sunday. Former Chief of Army Staff and the current Minister of State in the Ministry of Road  Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, General VK Singh was one of the first big names to congratulate Sindhu.  He took to his official Twitter handle and said it is another day of pride for India.

“Another day of pride for the country as @Pvsindhu1 claims gold at the Singapore Open. Controlled aggression at its best. Well done! Here is wishing many more to follow,” General VK Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also expressed his best wishes and said, "Congratulations to@Pvsindhu1 on winning the #SingaporeOpen You have once again proved that you are a true champion".

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulated Sindhu and said, "All Hail the CHAMPION!!@Pvsindhu1 #Sindhu clinches her st ever #SingaporeOpen title! after putting a brilliant performance in the deciding 3rd game 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to defeat #WangZhi Absolutely amazing for Sindhu as this marks her rd Title in 2022".

Badminton fans heap praises on PV Sindhu

Meanwhile, Indian badminton fans were overwhelmed by Sindhu’s milestone victory and reacted to the win with their best wishes on Twitter.   “SHE DID IT GUYS PV SINDHU WINS BIG TITLE IN SINGAPORE AFTER 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Queen is Always the Queen!! Come on Sindhu fans, express how much happy all of you.. This moment means a lot for us #SingaporeOpen2022 #PVSindhu,” a fan said.

At the same time, another fan wrote, “SHE DID IT!!!! PV SINDHU WON THE #SingaporeOpen2022 For the first time in her career. Incredible!!! Many more to go!!! #pvsindhu". 

Another fan put out an interesting tweet, revealing what was going on in his mind during each of the three rounds of the final match. “As it happened, 1st set (21-09).... That was so smooth from Sindhu. 2nd set (11-21).... Oh , that was tough game. 3rd set (21-15)... Uff, it happened so challenging for both shuttlers. 3rd tournament win from PV Sindhu this year. Next stop Commonwealth,” the user said.

More reactions-

