PV Sindhu Feels 'pressure' As She Looks Forward To Rewrite History At Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu, who is one of the Indian contingent's medal hopes in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is all geared up to excel in the showpiece event. However, the star shuttler has admitted that the 'pressure' is on as he defends her silver medal at the mega event.

PV Sindhi says it's all about living up to the 'expectations'

"There is definitely a lot of expectation. There are a lot more responsibilities and definitely, there will be pressure," said Sindhu, reflecting on her status as reigning world champion.

"I'm sure a lot of people are going to look for me because, even the last time in 2016 (Rio), I was not a known person. But I think now people are looking at me and knowing my game", she added.

"I think it's comparatively tough and it's not going to be easy", the Rio Olympics silver medalist further added.

Tokyo Olympics: Can PV Sindhu finish on top of the podium?

One of the biggest moments of Sindhu’s career came in the year 2016 when she went on to become the youngest and the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. She was graced with India's 4th highest civilian honor, The Padma Shri Award, later that year.

PV Sindhu had an outstanding run at the 2016 edition of the quadrennial event before going down to Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

Since then, the badminton icon has only grown from strength to strength. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

On 16 December 2018, Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. With earnings of $8.5 million, Sindhu was ranked seventh in Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 based on earnings from prize money and endorsements between June 2017 to June 2018.

PV Sindhu clinched the silver medal in Asian Games 2018 after losing to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying in Jakarta. Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Badminton event as she became the first Indian to finish second on the podium in the Asian Games.

The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal when she takes the court at the Tokyo games but more importantly, she would be hoping to go one better and clinch the gold this time around.

Sindhu kickstarts her Tokyo Olympics campaign against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova on Sunday. Meanwhile, the reigning women's singles badminton Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin is not participating in the ongoing Olympic Games as she has been ruled out with a serious knee injury.

(With PTI Inputs)

