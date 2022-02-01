PV Sindhu Giggles From Stands As She Watches Father Deliver Powerful Smash Shot

PV Ramana, the father of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, was seen playing badminton in a video that has now gone viral on social media. In the footage, Ramana can be seen playing a smash shot while those on the court applaud him for landing the volleyball inside the box. PV Sindhu can also be heard giggling in the background after looking at her father smash. The official Twitter handle of the Prime Volleyball League, a six-team tournament that was officially launched in September of last year, uploaded the footage on social media.

PV Sindhu, Ramana's daughter, and Viren Rasquinha, a former Indian hockey player, were among those who reacted to the popular video on social media. The two turned to Twitter to react to Prime Volleyball's tweet. Rasquinha praised Ramana's fitness in a comment, while Sindhu reposted the post with a handful of fire emoticons. After watching the footage, Rasquinha concluded that if he attempted anything similar in hockey today, he would have to book a hospital bed for himself.

Ramana has played volleyball at the international level and was an employee of the Indian Railways in Hyderabad. Ramana was part of the Indian men's national volleyball team that won the bronze medal in the 1986 Asian Games. The government of India presented the Arjuna Award to Ramana in 2000. Ramana's wife and Sindhu's mother, Vijaya was also a national-level volleyball player.

PV Sindhu's career

As far as PV Sindhu is concerned, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist recently won the Syed Modi International Championship to kick off her 2022 season. The 26-year-old defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16. Sindhu dominated Bansod as she was never down by even a single point at any time of the match. The 26-year old cruised through the first game, having taken a 7-0 lead initially before leading 11-1 at the interval.

Earlier last year, Sindhu settled for a silver medal at the BWF World Tour Finals after losing to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21 12-21. In August 2021, Sindhu won her second Olympic medal after she settled for a bronze in the women's singles category.

Image: PTI