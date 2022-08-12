Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, on Friday, opened up on the injury she suffered during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sindhu talked about the extent of her injury and how she overcame it to win the gold medal for India. Sindhu won the top prize in the Women's Singles event after defeating Canada's Michelle Li 2-0.

The Indian shuttler was seen playing the final of the women's singles event with her ankle strapped. While speaking to Republic TV, the 27-year-old said that it was a bit hard for her to play the final with the injury as her foot was in pain the entire time. However, the pride in representing the country is what motivated Sindhu to play the final and win a medal for India.

Sindhu said she wanted to win the Commonwealth gold for a long time as she missed the opportunity to win the medal in the last two editions of the competition. In Glasgow CWG, back in 2014, PV Sindhu lost to Michelle Li in the semi-final and had to settle for the bronze, while in Gold Coast the shuttler lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final to bag silver.

"It was hard since it was on my foot and there was pain but for me the match was important and I left the pain behind since I wanted to play for my country. I wanted this medal for a long time and finally got one for the country. There is a bit of stress but I think resting should be fine," Sindhu said.

Sindhu at CWG 2022

Sindhu put on a dominant performance against Michelle Li, beating her 21-15, 21-13 in straight sets to win the final. Sindhu stormed into the final after winning her Round of 32 match against Fathimath Nabaaha Razzaq of Maldives by a 2-0 margin.

She defeated Uganda's Husina Kobugabe 2-0 in her Round of 16 game. Sindhu won the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh 2-1 to move to the next stage of the women's singles event. She defeated Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 2-0 in the semifinal to book a spot in the final.

(Image: PTI)