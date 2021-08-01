PV Sindhu On 'cloud Nine' After Winning Bronze At Tokyo 2020; 'Thankful To Family & Fans'

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history after she defeated world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off at Tokyo Olympics. Following the match, PV Sindhu expressed her feelings and said that she is on 'cloud nine', however added that she cannot understand whether to celebrate this feat or be sad about losing the opportunity to go into the finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu after winning bronze for India

Expressing her feelings after winning her bronze medal match, PV Sindhu said, "I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country. I'm on cloud nine. Worked hard for so many years. I think I've done really well. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?"

"But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all, and think about the emotions," said PV Sindhu in a statement after winning the bronze medal.

PV Sindhu on her family and match against He Bing Jiao

"It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax," the 26-year-old shuttler added.

"My family worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. Indian fans showed me their love &support& I'm very thankful to each and every one of them. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient &calm. Even though I was leading, I didn't relax," said the two-time Olympic medalist.

PV Sindhu wins bronze

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off here.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

Up against an opponent, who had beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bing Jiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu showed great fortitude as she recovered from her painful semifinal loss to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying and produced an aggressive show at the Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

Sindhu galloped to a 4-0 lead early on but Bing Jiao started to engage her in rallies and waited for her to make errors. The rallies started getting intense as Bing Jiao set up the points with her angled returns and flat pushes to claw back at 5-5.

The Chinese player didn't give Sindhu pace to play her power game but the Indian soon worked her way around even as her opponent committed a few unforced errors. Sindhu ended another superb rally with a cross-court smash and entered the interval with another down-the-line hit at 11-8.

The Indian Badminton ace stepped up the pace after the break to gather three more points and looked in total control to pocket the opening game when her opponent went wide.

After the change of ends, Sindhu continued her aggressive game, egged on by coach Park Tae-Sang from the sidelines, to lead 4-1 with a cross-court return.

Bing Jiao tried to change the momentum but Sindhu rode on her attacking half smashes and slices to keep her nose ahead at the interval with a three-point advantage.

Bing Jiao erased the deficit quickly before a precise smash on the line helped Sindhu wrest back control. She soon restored the three-point advantage with another cross-court drop.

PV Sindhu didn't let the advantage slip and grabbed five match points with another trademark smash and when Bing Jiao went wide, she held her head in disbelief before letting out a cry of victory.

(Image Credits: AP)

(With Inputs: PTI)