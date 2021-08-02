PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tokyo Olympics Preparation, Her Historic Bronze Win & Family Support

PV Sindhu's chance of winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was dashed by Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final. However, the Indian shuttler ensured that she did not come home empty-handed as she went onto claim the Bronze medal on Sunday by beating China's China's Bing Jiao by 21-13,21-15. By winning the Bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu also made history by becoming the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Following the victory, Sindhu exclusively spoke to the Republic media network and shared her thoughts on the whole journey.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu on her Bronze medal-winning effort and preparations

Speaking about the Olympic achievement Sindhu said, "It's definitely a happy moment and proud moment for me. Getting back to back medals in io and now in Tokyo so definitely a proud moment for me as well as the country". Speaking about maintaining the focus during the tournament she said " It is important from the first round that I had to be focused because it's Olympics and everybody is going to be in the top form. we haven't had tournaments for the last four months so I am sure everybody must have learnt new skills so definitely it was tough".

She further said "Like I mentioned even though you play against a low ranked opponent or high ranked opponent it's just that we need to give our best and play our game because you can't expect an easy match in Olympics so when you go out there and play every match it is important that you stay focussed and every point is important. For me, I have been focussing every point and every game".

For a player to miss out on a chance to win Olympic glory by a whisker is heartbreaking but Sindhu managed to pull herself back and went onto claim the Bronze medal. Speaking about the thoughts that went through her mind before the match she said "I was just thinking about playing well because I was sad after losing in the semi-final but the bronze medal was also important since winning a medal in the Olympics is tough. While playing the match I had thoughts that I need to play well, give my 100% and bring home the medal which I did".

Sindhu also spoke about how hard she had prepared for winning an Olympic medal. She said, "Preparation was hard because the five years were full of ups and downs. Sometimes I used to win and sometimes I used to lose but I learnt a lot from all that experience game-wise".

She added, "For a player, five years is a big thing and in Olympics, everybody is going to be in their top form and since there was no tournament due to pandemic everyone was fit while coming into such a big event. The Olympics is different because there is a lot of pressure and expectation.

Holding such a big event means more and more spectators coming in to enjoy the match. With the spectators being banned from watching the event the ongoing Olympics is a completely different experience for athletes. Speaking about missing out on fan support Sindhu said " I definitely missed the cheering there were a couple of media guys who were cheering me but I definitely missed the crowd. She also said, "I am sure a lot of people were cheering and supporting me and I missed them because it's different here and due to the pandemic they (organisers) had to make sure that there are no spectators".

PV Sindhu thanks parents and support staff for their backing

During the interview PV Sindhu thanked her coach parents and support staff for all the backing they gave me. She said "I would also like to thanks my parents because they have been behind me and supporting me motivating me no matter what. I would also like to thank the support staff and my coach who has been dedicating all the time and always supported me". She also thanked the government of India and the Badminton Association for India for their help during the pandemic. Sindhu said, "I would like to thank the government and Badminton association who have helped us during pandemic whatever we need whenever we nee everything was available".

