PV Sindhu Opines On Japan's strict COVID Norms For India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Contingent

With almost a fortnight to go for the Tokyo Olympics, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu is all prepped up for the mega-event. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, PV Sindhu spoke about her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics before she takes off for Japan and also opined on the strict guidelines imposed by Japan on India and Group A countries.

Japan has imposed stricter guidelines for India's Olympic-bound players and staff, under the umbrella of its rules for 'Group A' countries. The restrictions imposed by Japan has irked Indian Olympic Association (IOA) even as the number of cases reported in India has seen a sharp decline amid the second wave of the pandemic.

PV Sindhu on Japan's strict COVID restriction

While the IOA is not happy with Japan's strict restriction on India's Olympic-bound players and staff, PV Sindhu lauded the Japanese administration for keeping the athlete's safety as the priority.

"Well I am sure there will be really strict protocols and I think it should be that because it's not just that people are going from one country. People are coming from different countries and they are following their rules and regulations. I think it should be fine," said PV Sindhu while talking to Republic TV.

"When we heard about the protocols- they were a lot. It is good and I really appreciate that they are really taking care and making sure that everybody is fine and safe. So, even though there are protocols that we have to get tested every day, we all have to be in a bio-bubble. We have to get used to the new normal and make sure all are safe. Maintaining social distancing definitely will make others feel safe," added PV Sindhu.

IOA on Japan's COVID restriction

Earlier in June, IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, in a joint statement, had questioned the new regulations. "Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games Village only 5 days before their event. Now 3 days will be wasted, this is the time the athletes need to be moving towards their mode to Peak. Highly unfair for Indian athletes," the joint statement read.

The IOA had also questioned the need for the regulations given that athletes from India will be fully vaccinated and will be undergoing daily tests for a week before their departure.

"While we respect any country's decision to keep their country safe and secure, the athletes going out of India will be double vaccinated, have RTPCR tests done every day for last 7 days before leaving. Then make the athletes suffer at a time when they need to peak, once again highly unfair for Indian Athletes who have worked hard for 5 years to be discriminated against just 5 days before the Olympics," the IOA statement read.

India has been clubbed in group 1 alongside Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Japan's strict regulations for India and Group A countries

"Before you travel: You must be tested every day, for seven days, prior to your departure to Japan," the advisory stated for the Group 1 countries.

"Physical distancing: For seven days prior to your departure to Japan, you must keep your physical interaction with all others, including from another team, delegation or country, to an absolute minimum," it added.

On arrival, athletes and officials will also not be allowed to interact with anyone else apart from their own delegation for three days.

"At the Games. You will be tested every day as is the case for all athletes and officials."

"For three days after your arrival in Japan, you will not be able to physically interact with anyone from another team, delegation or country."

Athletes have been asked to check into the Games Village five days before their competition begins.

