PV Sindhu Pumped Up & Positive For Tokyo Olympics, Says 'I'm Very Much Prepared'

It seems that PV Sindhu might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. Sindhu, who had a dream run in the previous edition in Rio where she had won a silver medal would now be hoping to finish on top of the podium this time around.

Meanwhile, the champion shuttler has talked about her preparations for the mega event as she looks forward to showcasing yet another memorable performance in the quadrennial event.

PV Sindhu on playing in Tokyo Olympics 2020

"Really looking forward to the Olympics because it's just a week away. So, we will be traveling after a week and I am really excited and looking forward to it", said PV Sindhu while speaking to Senior News Anchor Nupur Talwar Suri during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network.

"I am really very much prepared because I think. We never thought this situation would come. Due to the pandemic a lot of things have been happening, a lot of people don't know what to do and a lot of tournaments have been getting canceled. But I think I have taken it in a very positive way. I think it has helped me because I got a lot of time to work on my technique and my skill because it was initially you know you would train, you would always go for practice, come back and train again and then you go for a tournament and come back so the schedule was really tough. But I think it's the first time we have got enough time to train and make sure that we have proper training on-court & off-court sessions. So, I think it has definitely helped me", Sindhu added.

PV Sindhu's illustrious career

PV Sindhu is one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal. At The World Championships in 2013, Sindhu won a bronze medal and repeated the feat the following year too. In the same year, she was awarded the Arjuna Award, one of the highest honours for any sportsperson in India.

One of the biggest moments of Sindhu’s career came in the year 2016 when she went on to become the youngest and the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. She was graced with India's 4th highest civilian honour, The Padma Shri Award, later that year.

In 2017, Sindhu won The Indian Open Super Series and later added a silver medal at The BWF World Championships. After reaching the final of the 2018 World Championships, she became the first shuttler in the world to reach the finals of three successive major events.

Sindhu competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

On 16 December 2018, Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. With earnings of $8.5 million, Sindhu was ranked seventh in Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 based on earnings from prize money and endorsements between June 2017 to June 2018.

Sindhu clinched the silver medal in Asian Games 2018 after losing to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying in Jakarta. Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Badminton event as she became the first Indian to finish second on the podium in the Asian Games.

The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal when she takes the court at the Tokyo games.