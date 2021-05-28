PV Sindhu Rubbishes Sexism In Pay Disparity In Indian Sport, Gives Two Reasons For It

With there being a continuous ongoing debate about there being a disparity in sport with claims that men make more money than women, PV Sindhu completely dismisses such claims of sexism. In most sports Indian men are usually paid more than women but that is not the case in badminton. Here is also a look at the net income of Sindhu alongside Kidambi Srikanth to prove Sindhu's point.

PV Sindhu seems to believe that an athlete's salary is directly related to how popular they are amongst the fans and how much revenue they can generate for the company or organization. She began the interview with Men's XP by explaining that she had never faced such an issue ever in her career and that she has always considered both men and women as equal in sports in India. While explaining about the pay gap she said that the salaries of the athletes are decided on the basis of the athletes' achievements and how well they have been performing in the sport.

However, she made it a point to add that it is possible that is not enough to decide how much one should get paid. She added that another reason for the disparity in pay could be the sponsors and advertisements that athletes receive. While explaining her point, Sindhu said that when it came to getting sponsors and advertisements it completely depends on how popular the player is with the fans. Income received from endorsement deals undoubtedly makes a huge difference as many a time players receive more money from such deals than what they earn on the court.

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu net worth comparison

According to sources PV Sindhu is believed to be one of the highest-paid female athletes across the globe. The PV Sindhu net worth is reported to be a staggering $10 million. Most of the PV Sindhu net worth can be attributed to her whopping salary of $5.5 million. On the other hand, the Kidambi Srikanth net worth is reportedly $5 million. The wealth gap between Sindhu and Srikanth seems to suggest Sindhu's point that the income earned from sport depends on not only an individual's success in the given sport but also on how popular they are with the fans.

DISCLAIMER: The net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the aforementioned figures.