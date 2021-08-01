Last Updated:

PV Sindhu Scripts History At Tokyo Olympics, Wins Bronze For India; Beats China's Jiao

With this bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu has now become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PV Sindhu

Image Credits: AP


In a proud moment for India, star shuttler PV Sindhu fought defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's badminton singles. With this bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu has now become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events - Bronze and Silver medals in Wrestling. Previously, PV Sindhu had won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 

Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart and played aggressively throughout in the Bronze medal match. In fact, Sindhu in her first set defeated He Bing Jiao by 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu completely outplayed her Chinese counterpart and won the second game 21-15.

The level of domination was such that Sindhu played a body smash on He Bing Jiao to which the Chinese shuttler had no answer.  On Saturday, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to Republic TV had advised her daughter to be careful when she will face He Bing Jiao.

(Image Credits: AP)

First Published:
