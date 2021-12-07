PV Sindhu Sells Off Car To Raise Money To Aid Budding Talent At Suchitra Badminton Academy

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu sold off her car via Spinny to help young talent at the Suchitra Badminton Academy, in an attempt to give back to the sport.

The 26-year old has had tremendous amounts of success in the sport as she is a two-time Olympic medallist (1 silver and 1 bronze) and is also the reigning World Champion. Her most recent achievement was the silver medal win at the BWF World Tour Finals when she lost to Korean teenager An Se Young.

PV Sindhu donates funds to Suchitra Badminton Academy

PV Sindhu, who is associated with Spinny, sold her car using the online platform and donated the funds received to her alma mater, the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Since the online business platform strongly believes in supporting young Indian badminton talent, they helped facilitate the process for Sindhu by making the sale of Rs 12,05,000. These funds will be given in aid to PV Sindhu's academy, where she has been training for several years.

Via a press statement, PV Sindhu said,

"India has become one of the world's top badminton countries - a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I have been practising at Suchitra Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support younger talent. I am pleased to be part of an organization that is taking steps in nurturing future talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny® on their own to sell my car – I know they wouldn't just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it." Meanwhile, Pradeep Raju, who is the founder of the academy, said, "We wish to make the Academy accessible for more children, and such initiatives by Sindhu help us reach our goal."

Family equals trust equals one of the nicest relationships we are happy to have enabled. Super shuttler PV Sindhu’s family talk about why they chose #Spinny to sell her first car - that was bought after #RioOlympics #PVSindhu 🙌 🇮🇳#SellRightBySpinny #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/abHLUimeqG — Spinny (@myspinny) August 4, 2021

The car which PV Sindhu sold was bought by Imran Khan, who is a cloud kitchen network owner. Imran was thrilled to purchase the vehicle as he highlighted that it makes it 'even more special' since it was 'Sindhu's car.' He added that he was happy to purchase the car since they were helping young Indian talent in the country.