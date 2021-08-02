PV Sindhu Shares How She Bounced Back From Loss, Says 'told Myself To Give Best For India'

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu opened up on her semi-final setback in the Tokyo Olympics and how she bounced back from the loss to clinch a Bronze for India. In a press conference organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the Indian shuttler revealed that after her loss in the semi-finals, she was heartbroken and had mixed emotions ahead of the Bronze match. During this time, her coach Park Tae-Sang told her that she had another chance to redeem herself for India.

"Well, during the bronze medal match, initially after the semifinals, I was a little sad. My coach and physio told me that it is not over yet 'you have another chance'. There were mixed emotions after the semi-final, should I be sad or should I be happy that I have another chance?" said Sindhu.

"On the day of the bronze medal match, I woke up and thought to myself that I need to give my best. Getting a medal for the country at the Olympics is a very big thing. I am happy to have won a medal for my country. I am very happy and of course, getting a medal for the country is a proud moment. That too, back-to-back, in Rio, it was silver and now it is bronze, so I am very happy," said Sindhu during a virtual press conference.

PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's badminton singles. With this bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu created history as she became the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Sindhu earlier in the 2016 Rio Olympics won a silver medal and was the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal in 2016.