PV Sindhu Thanks Fans For Wishes On 25th Birthday, Says 'life Is Special Because Of You'

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday and wishes from all corners of the country poured in on social media. The Indian badminton sensation took to Twitter at the end of the day to thank all her fans and followers for making her birthday special. She shared pictures of her quiet birthday celebration at home and expressed gratitude for everyone who made her day more beautiful by blessing her with their best wishes.

Have a look:

Today, I have completed another year of life and you guys have left nothing to make this day more special 🥰🥰and memorable. I must say that, without you, my birthday would have been an ordinary day and because of you every day of my life is special🤗🤗 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 5, 2020

Thank you all not only for today but also for being with me always. Thanks a lot to all who have wished me and gave me blessings and made my day more beautiful by being my side.😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/2dlWcxE2qh — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 5, 2020

Fans took to Twitter and left no stone unturned to express their love for her. In fact, #pvsindhu was trending on the microblogging site on Sunday. While some fans have shared heartfelt wishes for the Indian shuttler, the others have uploaded pictures of Sindhu from the badminton court.

Happy #pvsindhu



Our Country Needs Women Like You. Long live, More Power, Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEDRP4dndE — Bhatakta Tweet™ (@BhataktaTweet) July 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #PVSindhu🥰

She is the first Indian women to win a Olympic Silva Medel.

A badminton world champion and as will as Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan award💖#PrideOfIndia 💖🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/55SU4AnbDo — Manish Biswas (@ManishB93789678) July 5, 2020

Born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad, PV Sindhu got the first taste of badminton from the national chief coach and former India shuttler, Pullela Gopichand. She began playing badminton as early as at the age of eight before joining Gopichand's Badminton Academy in Telangana. Sindhu stepped into the international arena in 2009 with the Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships in Colombo, where she bagged a bronze medal. It was Sindhu's first-ever international medal under the guidance of Gopichand.

Sindhu has a number of titles to her name and is one of the biggest names in the sport. Over the years she has won the Malaysian Open Title 2013, Macau Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015, China Super Series, India Open 2017, Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018 and Basel World Championships 2019.

PV Sindhu also participated at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and finished her campaign at the tournament with a gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event. She is the recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. She was also honored with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in January 2020.

