PV Sindhu Thanks Home And Sports Ministry, SAI & BAI For Honouring Her With Padma Bhushan

Rio Olympic silver medalist and reigning World Champion PV Sindhu has thanked the Sports and Home Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and the Badminton Association of India for their support for being conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of the nation. "I am very happy that I have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. Its definitely a great encouragement for the sport from the Ministry and would like to thank the SAI, the BAI and the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because they have been very supportive of the sport. These kinds of awards... like Padma Bhushan is one of the highest awards in the country give a lot of encouragement for the sport in the country," PV Sindhu told media persons after her PBL tie late Sunday night.

Achievements of PV Sindhu

Undoubtedly, India's greatest ever Badminton player, Sindhu has bagged the Padma Bhushan for her unique feat and achievement in the sport. Sindhu is also the recipient of the highest sporting award honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2016. Sindhu has won five World Championship medals- a gold in Basel in 2019, Silver in Nanjing in 2018 & Glasgow in 2017 and Bronze in Guangzhou in 2014 & in Copenhagen in 2013. She won Olympic silver in Rio in 2016, a Gold in CWG in Gold Coast in 2018, a Silver in Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 and a Bronze in Incheon Asian Games in 2014. Sindhu broke into the top 20 of the BWF World Ranking in September 2012 at the age of 17 and won her first superseries title at the 2016 China Open and followed it up with four more finals in 2017, winning the titles in South Korea and India.

