PV Sindhu To Young Shuttlers Hoping To Make It Big: "Parental Support Is Very Important"

With the Badminton World Federation's Asia Leg underway, PV Sindhu speaks about her losses, and how parental guidance is important. While the Indian ace suffered an easy loss during the Thailand Open, Sindhu spoke about how to go on, despite an early loss. Sindhu, the current World Champion, lost first round to her opponent Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt during the Thailand Open.

Indian star shuttler on how parental support is very important

"I would like to say to all the young juniors that parental support is very important,” Sindhu said while speaking to the media. She spoke about her journey, where her parents supported her a lot when she started playing badminton. Furthermore, Sindhu spoke about parents understanding what their children are interested in "and support them in that particular thing".

She even spoke about losing, which is another part of the competition. "When you lose, it is always a sad thing (because) you always want to win," she said. "That doesn't happen". However, the 2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist assured everyone that one learns from losses and comes back stronger the next time.

PV Sindhu father

This is not the first time Sindhu has spoken about her parents, and their part in her succeeding in badminton. “Parents are the most important part of an athlete’s success as they understand the psyche of a child better than the others,” Sindhu said in 2020, while speaking more about her father.

PV Ramana – an Arjuna awardee and part of the Indian volleyball team – has often been credited by Sindhu for supporting her throughout her journey. She spoke about training with him, and even watching her past games with him to analyze and strategize.

Thailand Open results

Sindhu – seeded sixth – lost 21-16, 24-26, 13-21 to Blichfeldt. The first-round defeat was shocking for many, hoping for Sindhu to bag her first win in what was her first competitive game since the All England Championship last March. Sindhu started well, opening with a 6-3 lead, evening extending her advantage to 11-8 in the second game. However, Blichfeldt made a comeback, taking a 14-8 advantage to eventually win the first round.

Mia Blichfeldt @blichfeldt_mia authored her first victory over Pusarla V Sindhu, sending the sixth seed crashing with a 16-21 26-24 21-13 result in the opening round of the YONEX Thailand Open.#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #YonexThailandOpenhttps://t.co/Uhfke0MrId — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 12, 2021

Sindhu, however, is only focused on improving her game right now, training for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for later this year.

PV Sindhu Instagram

(Image credits: PTI)