PV Sindhu Vs A. Yamaguchi Quarter Finals: Game Preview, Prediction, Player Stats & More

After an easy outing in the first couple of matches, PV Sindhu's road to Olympic glory gets tricky as she faced Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her upcoming quarterfinal match. The PV Sindhu live match will be played at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza and will start at 1:15 PM IST. PV Sindhu comes into this match having got the better of Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinal with a score of 21-15, 21-13. On the other hand, Akane Yamaguchi defeated Gaeun Kim of Korea in straight games 21-17, 21-18 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi game preview

PV Sindhu certainly holds an edge over Yamaguchi having 11-7 head to head record against her. The previous meeting between these two shuttlers was at this year’s All England Open quarter-final where Sindhu overcame Yamaguchi in three sets with the scoreline of 6-21, 21-16, 21-19. However, the Olympics will be a completely different battleground. While Sindhu has an Olympic SIlver medal to her name which she won at Rio, Yamaguchi reached the quarter-finals five years back. The Japanese former world no 1 will be eager to go all the way till the final since the event is being held on the home court.

The Tokyo Olympics quarter-final match against Yamaguchi will be No. 6 seed PV Sindhu’s first against a top-10 player in Tokyo 2020. Sindhu has barely been made to work so far and has also not dropped a single game in three matches. In the semi-finals, the winner of this match will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and No. 2 seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei. Coming to the stats in the 18 matches played between the two it is Sindhu who enjoys the lead with a 11-7 record.

PV Sindhu Olympics stats

PV Sindhu went onto make history at Olympics in 2016 when she captured the silver medal for the country. She remains the only badminton player to achieve the feat. After eliminating Tai Tzu Ying in the round-of-16, she defeated second-seeded Wang Yihan and Japanese star Nozumi Okuhara in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively. However, the Indian shuttler fell short of the gold medal after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final.

PV Sindhu live: Who will win PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi match

Even though it is very difficult to predict Who will win PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi match, but going by head to head record and past performance PV Sindhu is the favourite to win the match.

Image: PTI