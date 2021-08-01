PV Sindhu Vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: How To Watch Badminton Bronze Medal Match Live

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, popularly known as PV Sindhu, who enjoyed a dream run in the women's badminton singles of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 suffered a 21-18, 21-12 semi-final loss to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday. Sindhu was hoping to seal a second consecutive berth in the gold medal match which wasn't to be on this occasion.

Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu next match

The loss has put PV Sindhu out of gold medal contention which means that she will now have to settle for a bronze. The Indian shuttler will be up against eighth-seeded He BingJiao of China.

As PV Sindhu looks forward to adding back-to-back Olympic medals to her tally, let's take a look at where and how to catch the live-action of the bronze medal match without further ado.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming

The bronze medal match between India's PV Sindhu and China's He Bingjiao will be contested on Sunday, August 1 and the kickoff time is scheduled at 5:00 PM IST.

The bronze medal match where both participants are set to compete for the third-biggest prize in the prestigious tournament will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD) whereas, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. The match can also be watched on Doordarshan.

The live streaming of the competition will air on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu eager to leave with the consolation prize

She might not be able to defend her silver medal but, PV Sindhu can manage a podium finish and return home with the consolation prize i.e. the bronze medal provided she wins her loser's final match against China's He Bing Jiao. In fact, in the bronze medal play-off, Sindhu will next take on world no 9 He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings. Sindhu, however, had won the last time they crossed swords at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.