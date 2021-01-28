PV Sindhu Vs Ratchanok Intanon Live Score: Indian Ace Loses 2nd Straight Game 18-21, 13-21

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu took on Ratchanok Intanon for the BWF World Tour Finals Group Stage game on Thursday, battling for survival after an initial loss over Tai Tzu Ying. However, Intanon prevailed, beating Sindhu 21-18, 21-13. Originally meant to be held in China, the tournament is now being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Along with Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth was the only other participant – the only players having played all qualifiers. Both shuttlers lost their first games, Srikanth facing a setback due to his injury. While Sindhu's game was in progress, the former World No. 1 went down fighting against Wang Tzu-Wei, losing 19-21, 21-9, 21-19

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon live score

Intanon had a 21-18 victory during Game 1, despite Sindhu's efforts for a comeback. Sindhu started early, only to give away the lead later on. The reigning World Champion had a 12-7 lead, only to have it slip away after back-to-back points from Intanon. Sindu – like her game against Ying – appeared disappointed, unable to return Intanon's attack.

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon h2h

Game 2 began with equal pressure from both sides, Sindhu determined to bag a win after her narrow loss. However, Intanon secured an early 3-1 lead, responding well to pressure from the 2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist. Sindhu made an early comeback thogh, tying the score 4-4 with an impressive cross-court shot.

As the game progressed, Sindhu tried to overcome the lead, eventually pushing to 12-11 score. Intanon, however, managed to score consecutive points soon after – a combination of smashes by her and outside shots by Sindhu. Withing minutes, Sindhu's disadvantage widened to 19-13.

After a quick match point, Intanon sealed the game 21-13.

The timing for Sindhu's game against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwon is yet to be announced.

BWF World Tour Finals live streaming: How to watch BWF world tour finals live

The BWF World Tour Finals will be shown live in India on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform with any eligible subscription. For updates on social media, fans can follow the Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India handles.

BWF World Tour Finals India TV Channel – Star Sports Network

(Image credits: BAI Media Twitter)